Softball and kickball return to Daytona

The City of Daytona Beach Cultural & Leisure Services is rebooting two former popular activities with its Women’s Kickball and Co-ed Softball Leagues.

Registration runs up to June 28 with kickball practice beginning on June 30 and softball on July 1. Team fees are $300 for kickball and $400 for softball.

Softball season runs from July 8 to August 16 while kickball runs from July 7 to Aug. 18.

Both sports are held at Derbyshire Sports Complex, 849 Derbyshire Road.

For more information, contact Terry Johnson at 386671-3438.