Motorcyclist dies after helmet struck by lightning

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL/TNS

A lightning bolt fatally struck the motorcycle helmet of a North Carolina man riding on Interstate 95.

BY LISA MARIA GARZA

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

A lightning strike killed a North Carolina man riding on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 45-year-old man was driving around 2:15 p.m. south on I-95, near mile marker 271, when a lightning bolt struck the top of his helmet, said FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes.

The unidentified driver lost control of his 2018 Harley Davidson, veered off the highway and was thrown from the bike when it flipped, the crash report said.

All lanes of traffic were closed and vehicles were diverted to exit 273 headed to U.S. Highway 1.