Juneteenth Family Festival a day of history, music, food, games

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

African dancers entertain the crowd at last year’s Juneteenth festivities.

The 19th Annual Juneteenth Family Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Cypress Street Park, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The free festival will feature African dancers from Nigeria, vegetable bag giveaways, family games, pony rides, large inflatables, a 25’ rock climb wall, over 25 live entertainment acts, a fashion show, along with food vendors and others selling arts and crafts.

Attendees at the 2018 Juneteenth Family Festival check out the vendors and the areas highlighting Black history.

Community health service agencies will be providing free health testing and information. A pound cake contest with judging will take place at 1 p.m.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Texas and Oklahoma found out that they were free in 1867, which was two years following the American Civil War. The official day celebrated is June 19, 1865.

The Daytona Beach festival is one of the largest Juneteenth festivals in the state.

For more information, visit www.juneteenthdab.com or call 386-341-0252.