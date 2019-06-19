New B-CU president to speak June 21 at conference

Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite

The National Alumni Association of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will host its 51st Annual Convention from June 20-23 in Daytona Beach.

At the convention, B-CU Interim President Hubert L. Grimes and incoming president Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite will deliver the State of the University address on Friday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m.

This meeting is open to all alumni and will be available via live stream through Bethune-Cookman University.

In April, B-CU announced that Chrite would become the institution’s seventh president effective July 1.

Chrite previously was the University of Denver’s Dean of the Daniels College of Business. He is also an independent director of Gordon Food Services, a $15 billion company where he chairs the risk committee.

“We face some serious challenges, but we have so much that’s outstanding in our community and traditions – and I have every confidence that together we will make exciting things happen. I am passionate about Bethune-Cookman and am thrilled to be a part of its community,” Chrite said in April.