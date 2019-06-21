Police department to host gun buyback

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The Daytona Beach Police Department is hosting a gun buyback event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Midtown substation, located at 995 Orange Ave.

According to the police department, it must be a “real, working gun.’’

All residents have to do is show up and drop off their firearm in order to receive a $50 gift card. Gun owners can remain anonymous and still collect a gift card.

The firearms should be unloaded and the safety secured.

As a safety precaution, trained officers will retrieve guns from vehicles for gun owners who don’t know if their guns are loaded or are uncomfortable unloading their own weapons.

The program was originated by an Orlando area radio host who was concerned about youths getting robbed for their brand-name sneakers.

For more information, call 386671-5425.