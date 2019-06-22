Alphas to host sixth Jimmy Huger Scholarship Golf Tournament

Dr. James E. Huger is shown with his daughter-in-law Trineca Huger at the inaugural tournament.

The Beta Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host its sixth annual Jimmy Huger Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 29. The tournament is name in honor of the late Dr. James E. Huger Sr., who died in 2016 at the age 101.

Huger was well known for his civic leadership on a local and national level. He was also a life member of the fraternity for 75 years.

He served as General Secretary for the fraternity during the civil rights movement and represented the fraternity in getting his fraternity brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. released from jail.

In addition, he helped thousands of people as he served on countless boards like the Stewart-marchman-Act Behavioral Health Services, Association for Retarded Citizens, Council on Aging, as well as the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots.

The tournament will be held at the Cypress Head Golf Club, 6231 Palm Vista St., Port Orange. All proceeds will be used toward scholarships for local high school seniors attending college.

For sponsorship and registration information, call 386-5668393 or email aphi1976@yahoo.com.