B-CU student chosen for national journalism program

Sara Wilson

Bethune-Cookman University student will be among those heading to Miami in August for the annual National Association of Black Journalists’ (NABJ) Conference and Career Fair.

Wilson, a multimedia journalism student, was one of 16 college students chosen by Dow Jones News Fund this spring to receive free registrations to one of six journalism industry conferences this summer and fall through its Emerging Journalists Program.

The NABJ conference, slated for Aug. 7 to 11, is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees.

Skill-building sessions

The program started last year awarding seven free registrations to students for five conferences.

The aim is to offer opportunities for diverse students whether at universities or community colleges to build their skills and professional networks at these important gatherings, according to officials.

“We know the career-building value of these conferences and wanted to make sure students of color and those in local communities can take advantage of everything they have to offer,” said Linda Shockley, Dow Jones News Fund’s managing director.

59 applicants

This year’s winners were selected from 59 applicants who will attend the Asian American Journalists Association convention in Atlanta, Investigative Reporters and Editors in Houston, the National Association of Black Journalists in Miami, the Native American Journalists Association in Prior Lake, Minnesota, the Online News Association in New Orleans and Excellence In Journalism in San Antonio.

Each wrote an essay making a case for attending a conference, submitted a resume and provided a journalism reference.

Attendees will write and tweet about their experiences at the conferences.

Reporter, anchor

Wilson, a rising senior, has held several positions at B-CU’s campus television, WM&G TV, including producer, reporter and anchor.

She also has written for the Voice of the Wildcats campus newspaper.

She is excited to attend her first NABJ conference to improve her skills, gain career advice and broaden her knowledge.

‘Great experience’

Wilson, who is a member of the campus NABJ chapter, also was among 10 mass communication students selected to attend the Region 3 NABJ conference in April in Hampton, Virginia.

“She was so inspired by that she quickly started looking for ways to attend the national event,” said Professor Valerie Whitney, multimedia journalism program coordinator and adviser to the Voice newspaper.

“And while she is celebrating her success, Wilson is working with other members of the campus chapter to secure funds so that they can attend, too. It should be a great experience,” Whitney added.

The Dow Jones News Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that promotes careers in journalism in the digital age. The News Fund is supported by Dow Jones, Dow Jones Foundation, media companies and private donations.

For more information, visit dowjonesnewsfund.org.