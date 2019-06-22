Daytona celebrates Juneteenth with banquet, festival

Crowds check out the food vendors at the Juneteenth Family Festival on Saturday.

Madison Mayo, 8, is this year’s Miss Juneteenth. She poses with Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry and her parents, Dedrick and Tracy Mayo.

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Mrs. Narcissus Brown (center) was honored as a Hometown Hero. Mrs. Brown, who is 100 years old, is shown with Daytona Beach Commissioner Ruth Trager and Mayor Derrick Henry.

The 19th Annual Juneteenth Family Festival took place on June 15 at Cypress Street Park in Daytona Beach with plenty of cultural information, games for the kids, food vendors, and more.

The local Juneteenth Committee also held its annual banquet on June 12 at the Mori Hosseini Student Union Building at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Texas and Oklahoma found out that they were free in 1867, which was two years following the American Civil War. The official day celebrated is June 19, 1865.