Health department offering breastfeeding classes

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) is hosting free breastfeeding classes for new and expectant mothers.

Classes cover the basics of breastfeeding and are scheduled at DOH-Volusia locations from:

6 to 8 p.m., July 2, at 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.

10 to 11 a.m., July 9, at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

6 to 8 p.m., July 10, at 717 W. Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach.

6 to 8 p.m., July 18, at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

Each class is a one-time session. Reservations are suggested but not required.

Other moms help

Lactation consultants from the department’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program offer resources and assistance to breastfeeding mothers. WIC also offers breastfeeding peer counseling programs.

Trained peer counselors are chosen from the same socio/economic/ethnic groups as WIC clients and have successfully breastfed their own babies.

Breastfeeding peer counselors provide mother-to-mother basic breastfeeding education and support to pregnant and breastfeeding moms.

For information or to register for a breastfeeding class, call 866- 942-3663.