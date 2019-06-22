N.C. pool criticized over ‘racist’ rules

THE NEWS & OBSERVER

RALEIGH, N.C. – An outdoor recreation center in North Carolina defended its policies that some people on social media have called racist and discriminatory.

A Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules for the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell on June 16. One rule says “no baggy pants, no dreadlocks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

Some people on Facebook spoke out against the rule.

“Is this really allowed in Wendell!!!” Nikki Nechole Harris wrote on the Wendell NC Community Connections Facebook group.

“Definitely racial discrimination! Never will see me there!!” another user wrote.

Others defended the center, which requires people to buy a membership.

“If you don’t like the rules then don’t go! This is a private business and it’s within their rights to make the rules,” Ann Honeycutt wrote.

The center said in a Facebook post that hair extensions are banned because they can get into pumping equipment, causing an “automatic shutdown of 3 days or more.”