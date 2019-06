On Wednesdays, the Council on Aging Ormond Senior Center offers dance lessons from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. provided by “Dance With Me” instructors Tom and Jo Sanders.

The cost for each lesson is $2. Participants are welcome to stay afterward for a dance gala and social 2 to 4 p.m. featuring live big band music by The Blue Notes.

Council on Aging Senior Center membership is invited but not required.

For more information, call 386672-4159.