Rally to protest proposed Edgewater restaurant, marina

Edgewater neighbors and environmental groups will rally at 10 a.m. June 22 near the site of a proposed restaurant, marina, bait shop and retail store. Speakers will address the projected negative impacts on the environment and the community, as well as the legality of the development.

The rally, which takes place at 205 E. Boston Road, will run until noon. The No Name Saloon is hosting a complimentary barbecue immediately afterward for participants.

Environmental groups, businesses, and residents maintain that ignoring the Land Development Code, Coastal Element, and the Indian River Lagoon Management Council to allow a large restaurant, marina, bait shop, and retail store at this location will negatively alter the neighborhood and property values.

Environmentalists are concerned about the negative impacts on the already imperiled Indian River Lagoon, which is one of the most biologically diverse estuaries in North America and home to more than 2,000 species of plants, 600 species of fish, 300 species of birds, and 53 threatened or endangered species.

The public is invited to attend the rally,

– Special to The Daytona Times