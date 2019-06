Grand opening for the Daytona Beach facility is June 29.

The grand opening celebration of the completion of the Reimagined Halifax Humane Society Main Campus Facility is Saturday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting and presentation. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., an open house and guided tours are planned. Food trucks will be available for the purchase of food and beverages.

The Halifax Humane Society is located at 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach.