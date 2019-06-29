Daytona State selects new men’s basketball coach

Daytona State College has selected Marty McCann as the Falcon’s new men’s basketball head coach. McCann spent the last five years at Palm Beach State College.

“We have high expectations when it comes to our student-athletes, both in the classroom and on the court,” said Tom LoBasso, president of Daytona State.

“Marty quickly rose to the top of our search based not only on his winning record, but on his leadership and experience and how he teaches and mentors his players. We’re all excited for the new season to begin and anticipate great things from him and this team.”

Eager to start

McCann stated, “I am eager to join the Daytona State College family and build upon an already great reputation of academics and athletics. I have always respected the Daytona State athletic program from the outside, and have considered it a premier job in college basketball. Go Falcons!”

In five years as the Palm Beach State College head coach, McCann turned the Panthers into one of the premier junior college programs in the nation.

Over five seasons, the Panthers won 109 games, including four 20-win seasons.

About the Falcons

McCann joins a growing Falcon athletics program that boasts nearly 200 student-athletes with 121 athletic scholarships in 10 varsity sports including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, fast-pitch softball, baseball and volleyball.

The college offers an all-around sports complex, including the L. Gale Lemerand Health, Wellness and Community Education Center, the Falcon Soccer Stadium, an indoor pool, two playing fields and a field house.