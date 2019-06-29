NBA Summer League roster to include Magic’s Bamba

Mohamed Bamba

BY ROY PARRY

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is among the players who have been named to the team’s roster for the NBA Summer League.

The summer league runs July 5-15 in Las Vegas and includes all 30 NBA teams as well as the national teams from China and Croatia.

Orlando’s summer league team will be coached by Magic assistant Pat Delany.

Bamba, the team’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, last played Jan. 31 before a stress fracture in his lower left leg forced him to miss the rest of the season.

No surgery

The injury did not require surgery, although Bamba did have a procedure performed in New York shortly after the injury had been discovered.

Bamba has been working especially hard with Magic assistant Mike Batiste and Magic strength and conditioning coach Luke Storey to regain his basketball form, add strength and increase his body mass.

While president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has said the team would not rush Bamba’s full return, the summer league certainly will give the Magic a chance to measure Bamba’s progress against competition.

Other key players

Along with Bamba, the Magic will have six members of the Lakeland Magic, their G League affiliate, at the summer league: Braian Angola-Rodas, Devin Davis, Jeremiah Hill, Amile Jefferson, John Petrucelli and Gabe York. Jefferson played last season on a two-way contract with the Magic.

In addition, former UCF players and Central Florida products B.J. Taylor (Orlando Boone) and Chad Brown (Deltona) are on the roster.

The rest of the roster includes Tyler Davis, Marcus Foster, Abdul Gaddy, DaQuan Jeffries, Peter Jok, Cameron Lard, Vic Law, Erik McCree, Isaiah Miles and Dererk Pardon.

Jeffries, a forward out of Tulsa, was among the top-rated players who went undrafted. He won the NCAA dunk competition this season and recently was selected by the Harlem Globetrotters in their 13th annual player draft.

83 games

The Magic are scheduled to open summer league play July 5 against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. (11 p.m. ET, NBATV). The Magic will then face the Denver Nuggets on July 7 at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. ET, NBATV), the Miami Heat on July 9 at 1 p.m. (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and the Brooklyn Nets on July 10 at 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

The summer league will feature 83 games played over 11 days, with each of the 32 participating teams competing in four preliminary games.

Those results will determine the top eight teams for the league tournament that begins July 13 and ends July 15 with the championship game.

Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play in a consolation game.