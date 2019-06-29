Taking them out to the ball game

Boys & Girls Club treated today of baseball in DeLand

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties watch the DeLand Suns play the Sanford River Rats at Melching Field. The Suns won 6-3.

More than 150 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties enjoyed a day at Conrad Park with the DeLand Suns intercollegiate summer baseball team on June 17.

The heat of the Florida summer did not stop participants from enjoying a day of baseball at Melching Field. The event was possible thanks to the generosity of Boulevard Tire Center.

Games, lunch, and more were on the agenda for the day, and the highlight of the afternoon included the opportunity for the kids to run around the baseball field.

Doughnuts and games

The youth played a frozen T-shirt game, participated in a dizzy bat race, and competed in a doughnut-eating contest.

According to Winni Zhang, a summer intern for the Boys & Girls Club, “You could see the excitement in the kids’ eyes from the stands as they ran around the bases. It was an eye-opening experience for me to witness the amount of energy that can be contained in such tiny bodies.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties provides services to more than 1,400 members annually in eight Club locations (Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, DeLand, Lake Helen, Holly Hill, Deltona, New Smyrna Beach, and Edgewater).

One of six teams

The DeLand Suns are one of six Central Florida teams that play in the Florida Collegiate Summer League.

Founded in 2003, the Florida League provides a valuable opportunity for college players to play wood bat baseball against top-level competition with the goal of preparing them for a career in professional baseball.

The Florida League is recognized by Baseball America as one of the top summer leagues in the United States.