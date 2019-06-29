Volunteers needed for July 5 beach cleanup

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

When the sun rises on July 5, it will illuminate thousands of pounds of debris left by Independence Day revelers. It will be the busiest beach cleanup day of the year.

Last year, the beach was littered with 55,760 pounds of spent fireworks, food, plates, cups, cigarettes, clothing, broken beach chairs and worst of all – plastic bags, six-pack rings and straws.

To help with the massive effort, Volusia County is asking volunteers to join them in removing debris the morning of July 5. The Environmental Management Division is planning a special cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

Ways to help

There are other ways beachgoers can help. They can just show up at their favorite spot with a trash bag or reusable bucket.

Groups of 15 or more can call 386-2396414 or email beachsafety@volusia.org to coordinate their efforts.

Bags with trash should be placed inside any garbage can on the beach or next to it if the can is full.

“Our goal is to prevent debris from making its way to the ocean, where it can harm marine mammals, sea turtles, fish and seabirds,” said Danielle Ramsey, the county’s sustainability and volunteer coordinator.

For more information, contact Ramsey at VolunteerVolusia@volusia.org.