Children and Families board to meet July 9

The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the auditorium of the Volusia County Agricultural Center, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand.

Members will review, score and make funding recommendations for fiscal year 2019-20 contingency grant funding. Additionally, the board will discuss service categories for the county’s requests for statement of qualifications and develop a board meeting schedule for the current and upcoming fiscal year.

The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/cfab or call Special Projects Coordinator Corry Brown at 386-7365955, ext. 12970.