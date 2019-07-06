Clinic scheduling back-to-school physicals, vaccinations

Back-to-school physicals will be offered this month by appointment at the Halifax Health-Keech Pediatric Neighborhood Care clinic in Daytona Beach.

The clinic days are:

Wednesdays, July 24 and July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The clinic is located at 431 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach. It provides a full range of pediatric care for patients, up to the age of 18, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 386-425-3553 or visit www.halifaxhealth.org/keech.