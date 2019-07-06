Coke Zero Sugar 400 activities underway at Speedway

JIM TILLER/TNS

Race fans watch the fireworks after the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018.

The 61st Annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 Powered By Coca-Cola is Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway. Events already are underway, which include tours, activities for kids, and opportunities for fans to meet the drivers and get autographs.

Friday night’s Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola takes place at 7:30 p.m. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 with fireworks scheduled after the big race.

For a full list of Speedway activities over the weekend, visit Daytonainternationalspeedway.com.