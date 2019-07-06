Executives, residents celebrate opening of The Daytona

CHARLES W. CHERRY II/DAYTONA TIMES

Daytona Beach Commissioner Ruth Trager (front, right) assists hotel executives in the ribbon cutting at the grand opening of The Daytona.

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The grand opening of The Daytona, a Marriott property, was held on June 27.

The newly built hotel located at One Daytona recently opened its doors directly across from the Daytona International Speedway with a design and features that pay homage to the area’s racing history.

The June 27 event included a ribbon-cutting with remarks from Marriott executives and local officials. The theme was “Past, Present, and Future.’’

Attendees included Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Hotel Group; Lance Shaner, CEO of Shaner Hotel Group; Brian Hockenbury, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Shaner Hotel Group; Nancy Guran, director of sales at The Daytona; Michael Melendez, general manager of The Daytona; Fred Abbo, president of Prime Group; Larry Abbo, CEO of Prime Group; Lesa France Kennedy, CEO of International Speedway Corporation; and Daytona Beach Commissioner Ruth Trager.