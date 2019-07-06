Executives, residents celebrate opening of The Daytona

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF
The grand opening of The Daytona, a Marriott property, was held on June 27.
The newly built hotel located at One Daytona recently opened its doors directly across from the Daytona International Speedway with a design and features that pay homage to the area’s racing history.
The June 27 event included a ribbon-cutting with remarks from Marriott executives and local officials. The theme was “Past, Present, and Future.’’
Attendees included Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Hotel Group; Lance Shaner, CEO of Shaner Hotel Group; Brian Hockenbury, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Shaner Hotel Group; Nancy Guran, director of sales at The Daytona; Michael Melendez, general manager of The Daytona; Fred Abbo, president of Prime Group; Larry Abbo, CEO of Prime Group; Lesa France Kennedy, CEO of International Speedway Corporation; and Daytona Beach Commissioner Ruth Trager.