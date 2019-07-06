Library to offer free computer classes

Boost your computer skills with free programs at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave. Registration is requested.

Library staff will conduct the following programs in July:

  • Find good reads: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. Learn how to use the Surfcat, Books & Authors, and Novelist Plus databases to search for your favorite genres, topics and authors. 
  • Microsoft Word 2016: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. Learn how to correct errors and make changes to documents. 
  • Androids for beginners: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25. Pick up some tips on keeping your android phone or tablet updated, getting new apps, and accessing the library’s e-books and movies. 
  • Basic computers: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. This beginners class will cover such topics as desktop vs. laptop and hardware vs. software. 

Visit volusialibrary.org or call 386257-6036, option 4, to reserve a seat.

