Veterans Services offices expand outreach with VetraSpec

With the addition of new claims management software, Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division has improved its ability to submit claims electronically and expedite decisions from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

VetraSpec allows veterans service counselors to access data from any computer with internet access because it stores data in one centralized, secure location.

“We’re excited that we will be able to assist more veterans through community outreach,” said Volusia County Veterans Services Director Bob Watson.

“VetraSpec will improve our mobility and allow us to visit veterans who are unable to come to one of our offices. We’ll be able to see three to four more clients outside the office each day.”

Offices in Volusia

The county’s veterans services counselors assist all former and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents in preparing claims for compensation, hospitalization, vocational training, and other benefits and privileges.

The county has Veterans Services offices at:

123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 100, DeLand

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

The offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments or requests for visitation can be made by calling 386-7405102.