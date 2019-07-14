Brown & Brown presents $25,000 to Bethune campaign on her birthday

DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Brown & Brown representatives along with B-CU President Dr. Brent Chrite are shown at Wednesday’s event.

COMPILED BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Brown & Brown, Inc., a large insurance brokerage located in Daytona Beach, presented a $25,000 check to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Statuary Hall Campaign on Wednesday.

The insurance company has committed to a total of $50,000 for the campaign, according to a statement from Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU).

The presentation was made on Bethune-Cookman University’s campus at the Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation Home, 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.

The check was presented during a celebratory open house in honor of Bethune’s birthday. The Bethune-Cookman University founder was born on July 10, 1875 in Mayesville, South Carolina. She died on May 18, 1955 in Daytona Beach.

The National Statuary Hall Campaign kicked off in April 2018, and has raised $370,000 of its $400,000 goal. A statue of Bethune is expected to be unveiled in the nation’s capitol in 2020.

B-CU has partnered with the Daytona Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to garner additional community support.