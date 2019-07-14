Easterseals enrolling children for VPK programs

Easterseals Northeast Central Florida is enrolling eligible children for its free voluntary pre-kindergarten (VPK) at its Child Development Centers in Daytona Beach (1219 Dunn Ave.) and DeLand (306 Wisconsin Ave.).

To participate in free VPK, a child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, be a resident of Volusia County and have a valid Certificate of Eligibility (COE) from the Early Learning Coalition. As part of the program, children enrolled in free VPK receive breakfast.

Easterseals’ Child Development Centers provide student education programs for eligible Volusia County students, including a VPK program, a pre-school that accepts children ages 12 months and older, and charter-school classes.

About the program

The VPK program offers hands-on and comprehensive education for Pre-K students ages 3-5 with special needs and/or disabilities as defined by their Individual Education Plan (IEP).

Easterseals Charter School’s inclusive classroom settings integrates its students with typically developing students of the Easterseals Child Development Center, which assists in helping all students achieve the best possible outcomes.

Further, its adult-to-child ratio exceeds the state requirement, allowing for more individualized attention for each child in care. IEPs outline specific goals and objectives for students to meet his/her own potential.

For more information, call 386-323-2400 or visit www.elcfv.org.