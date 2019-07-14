Fighter of felons’ rights to address NAACP

Desmond Meade

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

When the Volusia County/ Daytona Beach NAACP holds its 46th Annual Freedom Fund banquet on July 12, attendees will hear one of the state’s strongest fighters for felons’ rights.

The speaker is Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and chair of Floridians for a Fair Democracy.

Meade is an attorney who led the charge to get Amendment 4, a constitutional law that restores voting rights to ex-felons passed, by working through Florida Rights Restoration and with other organizations like the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Why Meade?

The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Hilton (South Tower), 100 N. Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $65.

“With the success and relativeness of Amendment 4, which is a big deal in regards to voting rights, we chose Meade as a great speaker for this year’s event,” local NAACP President Cynthia Slater told the Daytona Times.

“Amendment 4 is probably the biggest thing since the Voting Rights Act of 1964. Mr. Meade has a story that needs to be told. His story can tell people a lot and help a lot of people. His story tells why Amendment 4 is so important.”

New legislation

Amendment 4 automatically restored the right to vote to more than 1.4 million ex-felons in the state of Florida who have completed their sentences as well as parole and probation who have applied for restoration.

The measure was passed on the ballot during the 2018 midterm election. Sixty-five percent of voters or more than 5.1 million voters voted in favor for it.

However, the implementation of Amendment 4 recently faced a snag.

Late last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that requires felons’ fines to be paid before their rights can be restored.

Help for ex-felons

Florida felons now will have to pay court-ordered financial obligations before they can get their voting rights restored.

Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition are not deterred.

A Fines and Fees Fund was recently set up to help ex-felons who owe financial obligations.

The NAACP is working with organizations like the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. The local NAACP also touts its partnerships and ability to work with other social justice organizations.

Slater noted, “We must partner with like-minded organizations because we can’t do it alone. Amendment 4 and the Census are key issues on our agenda.”

Meade’s efforts have landed him on Time magazine’s list of the “Top 100 Most Influential People’’ and he also was named Orlando Sentinel’s Floridian of the Year for 2018. Meade is also a guest columnist for the Huffington Post.

An ex-felon himself, Meade is from Miami but currently lives in Orlando. Meade is married with five children. He is a graduate of Florida International University’s College of Law.

‘Freedom is not free’

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the key component for the local NAACP branch to raise funds for its mission.

Slater expressed, “It is our 46th banquet, but our chapter has been around for more than 70 years. Freedom is not free. We need all the support that we can get. The U.S. Constitution guarantees us inalienable rights that we often see are challenged and trampled upon today,” Slater expressed.

“The NAACP and other organizations raise awareness on the unfairness and injustices in society. We see it daily rather in criminal justice, housing, employment, voting rights, educations and more.”

More young attendees

Slater says there will be more young people highlighted at the banquet.

“You’ll see a lot more young people on stage and out in the forefront. Our young adult division has really taken the lead in registering ex-felons and organizing this banquet. They are ready to take the stage,” she related.

As always, the NAACP will award several high school graduates with scholarships to assist with college.

Slater emphasized, “We’ve assisted so many youngsters with scholarships. Education is a key component to what we do. Education is also a key to fighting injustice and intolerance.

“We want our youngsters to not only graduate high school but to continue their education. It’s a tough economy and a degree is often needed to get into many career fields,’’ she added.

For more information and tickets, call 386-2553736.