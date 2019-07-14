Halifax Health to host block party in New Smyrna

A New Smyrna Beach block party presented by Halifax Health is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will take place at the Live Oak Cultural Center, 1050 Live Oak St.

The family-friendly event will include health screenings, face painting, music and dancing, games for children, promotional giveaways, and healthy snacks.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Halifax Health providers located in New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange, including Halifax Health-Children’s Medical Center, Halifax Health-Hospice, Halifax Health-Center for Oncology, Halifax Health|Brooks Outpatient Rehabilitation and Halifax Health-Primary Care.

For more information about this event, call 386-425-4224.