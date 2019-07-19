Actor feels blessed to portray nation’s first Black priest

Actor Jim Coleman, who lives in North Central Florida, was proud to portray the lead role in “Tolton From Slave to Priest,” a true story capturing Father Augustus Tolton’s life. It was a life of hidden holiness and one that has struck a chord of becoming the first African-American priest in line for sainthood.

Pope Francis recently deemed Tolton as the first Black priest in the United States to be “venerable,” and only two steps away from possible canonization.

Tolton was the only American on the list for sainthood from among eight candidates. The church has summed up his life as “heroic virtue.’’

Coleman, who has been cast in 50 national commercials, is best known for his role of Roger Parker in the hit Nickelodeon show, “My Brother and Me.’’ He portrayed the part in “Tolton From Slave to Priest” a few months ago when it was staged at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast.

“I truly feel blessed to be the one to share Father Augustus Tolton with all who will listen,” said actor Jim Coleman.

TOLTON’S EARLY LIFE

In a web interview held at Saint Luke Productions, Coleman reiterated that Tolton’s story needs to be told.

“As a Black man, this very important part of history is something that I want the world to hear. I truly feel blessed to be the one to share Father Augustus Tolton with all who will listen,” he said.

The compelling story provides the platform of how the priest’s enslaved mother, Martha Tolton, fled the confederacy of Missouri with three children in a dilapidated rowboat during the late 1850s – with one oar in check for crossing the Mississippi River – and finding freedom in Illinois.

With the Toltons making their lives in Quincy, Illinois, young Augustus Tolton was tossed out of the parish school amid racial tension. Despite knowing that God had called him to the priesthood, no American seminary would accept him.

Tolton was ordained a priest on Aug. 24, 1886, at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran in Rome.

‘A BRIGHT LIGHT’

While it was pondered whether to send Tolton to Africa as a missionary, he returned to Quincy as the first African-American Catholic priest. He confronted jealousy from other priests because Whites and Blacks were attending his masses. He also was accused of taking away parishioners from Black Protestant churches because he was charismatically adept.

“Father Gus,’’ as he was called, was known for his eloquent sermons, beautiful singing voice, and talent for playing the accordion.

He served most of his ministry in Chicago, where he founded St. Monica Catholic Church, which became a national Black parish.

Tolton was 43 years old when he died in 1897, a result of heat exhaustion following a priests’ retreat, as well as evangelizing and raising money to keep his church afloat.

Bishop Joseph Perry of the Archdiocese of Chicago called Tolton “a bright light in a difficult period of this nation’s history.”

For more information on Tolton and the performances by Saint Luke Productions, visit stlukeproductions.com.

