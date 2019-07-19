‘The Thirties’ are Daytona’s musical revolution

Daytona Beach is known for a variety of tastes and cultures. We must also remember the individuals who have represented our city on a global and international scale as well.

In film, Denzel Washington attended Mainland High. In sports Ricardo Allen, and Eric Weems made us proud in the NFL. However, with music, we have yet to crack the Daytona Beach code.

Our very own

The Thirties, Daytona Beach’s very own Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum production and songwriting team, is looking for local talent that is unafraid to be bold, brilliant and successful. With multi-platinum album and single certifications all around the world, The Thirties have established themselves as one of pop and hip-hop music’s go-to production dream teams.

Founded by Andre Marshall and multi-platinum songwriter/ producer Breyan Isaac, the production team has collaborated with hundreds of A-list musicians including Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Kesha, and Flo Rida, among many others.

The guys who write, produce, arrange and compose everything right here in town have even been featured on soundtracks including multiple “Fast and The Furious” films as well as most recently “Spiderman Into the Multiverse,” for which they received a Golden Globe nomination.

Real conversation

Last summer, I interviewed the music geniuses on my podcast, “Rell’s Thoughts.” While I congratulated them on their recent Grammy Award win for their production work on reggae superstar Damian Marley’s “Medication” project, they were more ready to talk about how their music will affect society and bring change.

I was blown away by not only their humility, but their refusal to indulge in industry politics. It was all love, no managers, no publicists – just a truly authentic moment.

Mr. Marshall is a longtime advocate for education, youth empowerment, and community development, as he’s been a long-term supporter and partner of my organization, Community Healing Project Inc. In fact, they recorded, mixed and produced all the audio for our “I Am Black History” pageant held last January at Morningstar Baptist Church. He’s a constant fixture at all of our community initiatives.

A major deal

Earlier this month, The Thirties’ years of determination and hard work had finally paid off. They signed a worldwide distribution deal with a division of Jay Z’s Roc Nation entertainment firm that allows them as songwriters and producers to distribute, promote and release their own music in over 150 countries, while retaining their licensing, publishing and master recordings – so they still own their own music.

Instead of flying all the way to Los Angeles to record with a hit producer, why not collaborate with Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producers right here in your own backyard?

Here in Daytona

Mr. Isaac, an Atlantic Records alumnus, says his focus nowadays is on “grooming the next generation of talent to help develop and perfect their writing and musical abilities. I’m truly excited to not only hear but see what we can cook up in this multi-talented city of ours.”

Their latest collaborative effort is with a new artist named “17forevr,” whose debut single “Babbit” is already being playlisted on worldwide radio and streaming platforms even before the official release.

With a catalog of mega-hits and a room filled to the brim with multi-platinum plaques, The Thirties can secure their musical legacies as well as kickstart the Daytona Beach musical revolution we’ve been craving.

Local venues

Daytona has its own music scene and there are now major opportunities to perfect your craft, thanks to local promoter Charles Ivy’s weekly musical social events held at the Lions Den Hookah Café, as well as music journalist and industry consultant Kaynah Lassiter’s “Unsigned Hype: Live” open-mic sessions held at 90 Degrees.

We have a chance as a city to truly make noise on a worldwide scale. Whether it be a vocalist, a dancer, a rapper, a country singer, a painter, a violinist or even a poet such as myself, there is so much talent here in Daytona and it’s time we slap the world in the face with it.

It’s time we show our local artists, writers, dancers, and creatives a little more love and respect. If one of us wins, we truly all win. Let’s support each other and build each other up. It truly takes a village. Asé!

Rell Black is an award-winning activist, blogger and the founder of Community Healing Project Inc.