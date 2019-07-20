A man of many descriptions

The current occupant of the White House has been “blessed” with so many names.

His most recent description came from the United Kingdom’s ambassador who said exactly what he was thinking. He described Trump as “inept,” “insecure,” incompetent.”

‘A bigot’

As if that were not enough, No. 45’s good friend Senator Lindsey Graham sized him up in 2015 and said, “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot.” But Lindsey has since fallen in love with him and he can now do no wrong in Lindsey’s eyes.

In Ben Parker’s and Stephanie Steinbrecher’s “Lest we forget the horrors, a catalog of Trump’s worst cruelties, collusions, corruptions and crimes,” “sexual misconduct,” “harassment” and “White supremacy” were mentioned. Many reporters have called out Trump’s more than 10,000 lies, so that would qualify him for another name – liar!

He was heard saying that alleged child molester Jeffrey Epstein likes beautiful women just as he does, and on the younger side. I guess that raises the question about whether he’s a child molester, too! He’s been called “draft dodger” who claimed to have had bone spurs, but can’t remember on which foot when asked.

A rapist, too

In court documents in 2016, he was accused of being a “sexual assaulter, harasser and groper.” A former beauty queen called him a “sexual harasser.” Another one said he was guilty of “sexual misconduct.” Lately an accuser has called him a rapist who raped her in a store.

Trump admitted in the Billy Bush tape to being a “grabber” of women’s genitals and claimed “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything to them….”

He admitted to being a predator who walks into women’s dressing rooms at beauty contests because as owner he can get away with it. Someone referred to him as a the “Diet Coke-swilling, television-addicted … golf aficionado.”

It gets worse

Some further remarks from UK’s ambassador were, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction driven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” He was right, and we are told many more diplomats feel the same way.

He’s been called an “idiot man-child.” “Global buffoon” has been used, too. He’s been called “jailer of children at the border.” When he went to the United Nations to brag about great things he’s done, many diplomats laughed out loud at him.

‘Child-like’ abilities

He’s been called cheater on his wives, climate denier, grievance-based person. He’s been classified as having the abilities of a child as low as kindergarten. So many people from around the world have given him well-deserved, less-than-flattering assessments.

We know he claims to be the best and only one who ever did many things. I can easily add that he’s the only president who has gotten away with so much shameful behavior.

When will more people say, “I’ve had enough? Trump must be impeached now.” Otherwise, stop telling the people that no one is above the law. Trump has violated so many laws that no one is surprised when he violates another one.

Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.