“Wild About Jesus’’ is the Vacation Bible School at Daytona Deliverance Church of God, set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 22-26.

A light meal will be served nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The church is located at 601 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.