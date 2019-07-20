Emergency grant funds available for nonprofits

Volusia County has received Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the implementation of eligible programs.

The county’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications for these programs:

Homelessness prevention: Housing relocation and stabilization services for individuals or families who are at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Rapid re-housing: Housing relocation and stabilization services to help individuals or families living in shelters or in places not meant for human habitation move as quickly as possible into permanent housing and achieve stability in that housing.

Both programs must serve the entire county and comply with the written standards of the Commission on Homelessness for Volusia and Flagler Counties.

The amount available for distribution is $157,517. Approved applicants will be required to provide a 100% match. Volusia County’s award cannot be used for Flagler County projects.

Not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations may submit applications through July 31. The application is available at https://uwvfc.communityforce.com/Funds/Search.aspx.

For more information, contact Brittany Louis at blouis@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12959.