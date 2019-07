On Tuesday, July 30, the Council on Aging of Volusia County welcomes Progressive Medical Research for a presentation titled “Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer’s: What Research is Telling Us.”

This presentation takes place at 1 p.m. at the New Smyrna Beach Senior Center, Live Oak Cultural Center, 1050 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach. The public is invited. RSVP at 386-253-4700, ext. 250 or 215.