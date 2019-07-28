AdventHealth highlights Boys & Girls Club’s food pantry in promotion

Lacey Family/Spring Hill Boys & Girls Club members pose with Robin Roper, Foundation director of AdventHealth DeLand.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

An Advent TV segment was filmed earlier this month at the DeLand Lacey Family/Spring Hill Boys and Girls Club (BGC).

Tom Johnson, AdventHealth’s manager for Video Content Strategy, interviewed BGC Unit Director Althea Chavers, AdventHealth DeLand Foundation Director Robin Roper, and a family with children who participate at the club.

The focus was the AdventHealth DeLand food pantry program that provides healthy foods to children at the club that either would go without meals or eat meals that are not nutritious. This effort is in line with AdventHealth’s “Feeling Whole” philosophy. That day, pizza, baked by the AdventHealth Café, was provided to the club members.

Derek Holloway, senior marketing strategist with AdventHealth DeLand is shown with club members.

Guidance on healthy choices

“AdventHealth DeLand is proud to be a partner with the DeLand Lacey Family/ Spring Hill Boys and Girls Club. We have had the privilege to share in the club’s efforts to engage our community school children in an effort to inspire them to discover their talents and provide guidance on healthy choices through our Creation Health,’’ Roper said.

“Together, we can develop opportunities for our area children and their families to learn about wellness, spiritual growth and educational programs at the hospital.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties provides services to more than 1,400 members annually in eight club locations (Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, DeLand, Lake Helen, Holly Hill, Deltona, New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater.

AdventHealth DeLand has 164 beds and is one of the six hospitals in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties that composes the AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Region.

Formerly known as Florida Hospital DeLand, the organization’s parent company changed the name of all wholly-owned entities to AdventHealth in January.

