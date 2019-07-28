Daytona State schedules easy sign-up day on Aug. 10

Daytona State College (DSC) will hold Enrollment Day on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach campus in the Wetherell Center (bldg. 100).

Enrollment Day provides the opportunity to complete everything from admission to registration and financial aid – walk out with a schedule for classes that start on Aug. 21.

How it works

Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an admissions adviser and financial aid counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an adviser, and then lock in their schedule.

Scholarship 101 is set at 11 a.m. in room 219 where students will receive tips and tricks to applying for additional resources both through the DSC Foundation and external resources.

Academic advisers will also be available to talk about unique academic programs such as Honors College and Learning Communities, which includes linked classes and Daytona State’s QUANTA program.

Plus, learn how On-Time 2 & On-Time 3 plans provide a clear path to get the right classes and graduate on time. You decide whether you want to complete your associate degree in two years or three years.

DSC programs

Daytona State offers programs that link to today’s jobs and careers in the region and the state, featuring numerous certificates leading to two-year associate of science degrees and associate of arts degrees, and associated bachelor’s degrees in industries such as business, education, engineering technology, information technology and health care.

Faculty teach and enhance student learning using instructional methods that include in-class, online and a combination of both.

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management (BAS) degree is designed for students who already have an associate degree, many of whom are working in their field and looking for advancement. Students in the BAS program will learn the essential components of supervision and management, including the skills needed to assume more responsibility in their careers. Salaries range from approximately $46,000 to $100,000 (U.S. Department of Labor). Concentrations in: Accounting/Finance, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, Legal, Management, Marketing/Sales, Project Management, as well as Television Studio Production.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology (BSET) degree is available as a standalone degree or with a concentration in Electrical Engineering. This degree is designed for students who already have an associate degree. Graduates are prepared to practice engineering in the areas of product improvement, manufacturing and engineering operational functions. Salaries range from approximately $51,000 to $78,000.

The Bachelor of Science in Education (BSED) degree is designed for students who already have an Associate of Arts degree and want to teach in the K-12 system. Daytona State offers bachelor’s degrees in seven education fields: Elementary Education, Exceptional Student Education, Secondary Biology Education, Secondary Mathematics Education, Secondary Earth/Space Science Education, Secondary Chemistry Education and Secondary Physics Education. Salaries range from approximately $34,000 to $53,000.

The Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) degree is designed for students who already have an Associate degree. Degrees in Computer Information Technology, Computer Programming and Analysis (Software Engineering Technology), Internet Services Technology or Network Systems Technology provide a seamless transition into this new program which is offered online and at Daytona State’s Advanced Technology College. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates IT-related job growth to expand by 13 percent through 2026, with salaries for experienced BS graduates averaging in the $70,000 range.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree offers a traditional face-to-face method requiring 48 credit hours, building upon the 72 credit hours which were already earned in the associate degree in Nursing program. By choosing the Daytona State BSN program, students save over 30 percent on the cost of tuition compared to the most price-competitive area BSN programs.

Extended registration hours

Take advantage of DSC’s extended registration hours for fall classes, through Aug. 2:

Daytona Beach Campus – 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday

DeLand Campus – 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday

Deltona Campus – 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday

Flagler/Palm Coast Campus – 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday

New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Campus – 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday Here are extra-extended registration hours for fall classes Aug. 5 through Aug. 23:

Daytona Beach Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday

DeLand Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday

Deltona Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Flagler/Palm Coast Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday

For more information about the Enrollment Day event, email Admissions@DaytonaState.edu or call 386-506-4372.