Spectrum News 13 Meteorologist Mallory Nicholls will share safety and preparation tips at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

She will also review the conditions needed for tropical development, the structure of a hurricane, the main hazards, the Saffir-Simpson scale, and ways to stay informed.

Registration is not required.

For more information, call 386-2576036, option 4.