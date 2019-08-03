Allen Chapel to celebrate Men’s Day on Aug. 11

Dr. Anthony Reed

Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church will observe its annual Men’s Day celebration at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The theme for this year is “Men Working at Kingdom Building.”

The celebration will kick off with a Male Fashion Show at the church at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Male models will showcase business, casual, church, sportswear and African attire. The donation to attend the fashion show is $20 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at the church.

The guest will be the Dr. Anthony Reed, pastor of Martin Memorial A.M.E. in Miami.

A native of Charleston, S.C., Reed is a graduate of Turner Theological Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, where he earned a Master’s of divinity degree in pastoral care and counseling and the psychology of religion. He earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in religion from Charleston Southern University.

Reed is noted for his preaching style and using contemporary terminology. He also is the originator of the “Hip Hop Bible Study,” a charismatic Bible interpretation that has traveled across the country.

He is married to the Rev. Karen Stokes Reed, who co-pastors with him. They have three sons. For more information, call the church Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at 386- 255-1195.