County urging boaters to watch out for manatees

The number of manatees killed by boat strikes is on the rise in Florida. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 93 manatee deaths, including 10 in Volusia County, were caused by watercraft collisions from Jan. 1 through July 19.

The staff of Volusia County’s Manatee Protection Program urges boaters to be on the lookout for manatees as they travel in the St. Johns River and Halifax/Indian River. When struck by boats, these slow-moving marine mammals can incur deep wounds and internal damage.

Because manatees are often difficult to see, Debbie Wright, Volusia County’s manatee protection program manager, urges boaters to follow these guidelines: