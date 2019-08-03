Daytona library schedules computer classes

Pick up some new computer skills with free programs at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Library staff will conduct these classes in August:

Teach me! 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Learn a new skill, perfect an old one or get help with homework using library resources Lynda.com, Tutor.com and Testing & Education Resource Center.

Stay safe online: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Pick up tips on creating a strong password and password managers.

E-books and e-audiobooks: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Learn how to use your library card to check out free e-books and e-audiobooks.

Registration for the classes is requested.

Visit www.volusialibrary.org or call 386257-6036, option 4.