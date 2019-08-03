Temptations and Four Tops tribute show set for Aug. 10

“Get Ready’’ performers will sing hits made famous by the iconic groups.

“Get Ready,” a Temptations and Four Tops tribute show, is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, as part of the Daytona Beach Midtown Motown Concert Series.

The free concert will be at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

The show will include big hits and soulful classics of the iconic groups, including “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Reach Out, I’ll Be There’’ and “Standing in The Shadow of Love.’’

Food and drinks from local vendors will be set up at the park during the concert series. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers will be allowed. The Cypress Aquatic Center pool will also be open and have free admission from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Midtown Motown Concert Series is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, AdventHealth, VITAS Healthcare, U-Store and Krispy Kreme.