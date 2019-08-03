Wildcats picked to finish second in championship

ROMEO T. GUZMAN/B-CU ATHLETICS

B-CU’S Jimmie Robinson (22) Has been named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-American. He garnered a berth on the Third Team as a kick return specialist.

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football team has been picked to finish second in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) for the 2019 season. The announcement was made during the conference’s preseason media luncheon on July 26.

The Wildcats went 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the MEAC in 2018 where they finished second in league play. The team also ended the season on a three-game winning streak and defeated rival Florida A&M 33-19 in the Florida Blue Florida Classic.

“We finished last year with a lot of momentum. We’re healthier heading into this season. We’re eager to work and do everything it takes to be a championship team,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head football coach.

Bethune-Cookman opens its season against Jackson State on Sunday, Sept. 1, in the MEAC/ SWAC Challenge at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is 3 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

Players on top teams

Two-time defending MEAC champion North Carolina A&T was once again predicted to win the MEAC tournament this season.

The Wildcats also had 11 players named to the All-MEAC Preseason Team, including five on the first team, one on the second team and five on the third team.

Garnering All-MEAC First Team Honors were junior center L’Dre Barnes, redshirt senior defensive lineman Marques Ford, redshirt senior linebacker Marques Hendricks, senior defensive back Tydarius Peters, senior defensive back Trevor Merritt, and redshirt senior return specialist Jimmie Robinson.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Cedric Robinson was named to the All-MEAC Second Team.

Graduate quarterback Akevious Williams, redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Roos, redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Savage and junior defensive lineman, Gerome Howard were all named All-MEAC Third Team selections.

Season tickets to the football games are now on sale.

For more information about the football team and B-CU sports, visit BCUAthletics.com.