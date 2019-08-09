Caribbean Crew band to perform in Deltona

Deltona Parks & Recreation will present the Caribbean Crew Steel Drum Band at The Center at Deltona for a free concert. The band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., Aug. 17 at The Center, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Caribbean Crew performs a variety of steel drum music, reggae, calypso, soca, and dancehall. They also perform some Top-40 hits, folk songs, Jimmy Buffet selections and more.

There will be limited seating for this performance inside the Grand Ballroom at The Center, but plenty of room for guests to dance to the sounds of the islands and also join the conga line.

Admission to the concert is free. Those wishing to attend are asked to register on Eventbrite. The Center will offer a full cash bar and snacks. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

This event is sponsored by Deltona Parks & Recreation in collaboration with The Center at Deltona.

For more information, call Deltona Parks & Recreation, 386-878-8900.