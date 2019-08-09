County urges mosquito precautions

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Since the Department of Health in Orange County issued a health advisory for eastern equine encephalitis on July 25, there has been a lot of buzz about mosquitoes in Central Florida.

While there is no health advisory in Volusia County, residents and visitors are urged to take precautions as mosquito populations remain high and mosquitoes pose a risk of disease transmission to animals and people.

“Horses can contract eastern equine encephalitis but they cannot transmit to humans,” said Sharon Gamble, director of the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension. “Fortunately, horses can be vaccinated. Horse owners are encouraged to work closely with their veterinarians to develop an effective vaccination schedule.”

Toss standing water

Volusia County Mosquito Control is actively monitoring and treating the county’s mosquito population by conducting surveillance; placing mosquito fish; spraying by truck, boat and helicopter; and educating the public.

“Residents can also make a huge difference in breaking the lifecycle of the mosquito population by tipping and tossing standing water in their yards,” said Suzanne Bartlett, director of Volusia County Mosquito Control.

Prevention tips

Bartlett offers these tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Use an EPA approved mosquito repellent.

Dress to protect exposed skin.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and broken appliances.

Turn over empty pots and buckets.

Replace the water in birdbaths and pet dishes at least once a week.

Clean out eaves, troughs and gutters.

Pick up beverage containers and cups.

Drain water from boats and tarps.

Cover windows and doors with screens.

Maintain the proper chemistry in swimming pools, and empty plastic pools when not in use.

For more mosquito prevention tips, visit volusia.org/mosquito and click on “Tips on mosquito protection.”