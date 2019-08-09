Halifax Health planning two job fairs

Halifax Health will host a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Houligan’s Speedway, 1725 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

A second one is schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Central 28 Beer Co., 290 Springview Commerce Drive, Suite 1, DeBary.

Halifax Health is seeking highly qualified candidates for its Daytona Beach, Port Orange and Deltona locations.

Health care professionals, including registered nurses, medical technologists, licensed practical nurses, radiology technologists, medical assistants, therapists, and certified nursing assistants, are invited to attend.

Those interested in attending the Daytona Beach job fair should RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 13 at noon to Nicholas.Rolando@halifax.org. RSVPs for the DeBary job fair should be emailed to the same address by noon Monday, Aug. 19.

For more information, visit halifaxhealth.org/jobfair.