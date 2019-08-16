Airport wins FDOT project of the year

The new station (above) replaced one that was built in the 1970s.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The Daytona Beach International Airport has been awarded the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) 2019 Commercial Service Airport Project of the Year for its Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Station.

The state-of-the-art facility was designed with rapid response in mind, arming first responders with the tools needed to operate swiftly and efficiently.

Features include use of apparatus bay doors that open in under four seconds; drive-through parking that allows engines to be pulled in, rather than backed up; and building orientation and use of curved walls that allow for 80 degree views of the airfield from more than 75% of the stations windows.

“The airport team is proud to be recognized for such a prestigious award. The project represents successful partnerships and collaboration among FDOT, the Federal Aviation Administration, county staff and the airport team,” said Karen Feaster, deputy airport director.

“DAB is the fourth busiest airfield in Florida, and with exponential growth in flight traffic, this new ARFF station has positioned us to exceed the requirements for safety, fire protection and emergency response.”

The $6.5 million ARFF project, completed in August 2018, was 90% funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, with the remaining 10% split between FDOT and airport enterprise funds.

The new station, designed by SchenkelShultz Architecture, replaced the previous ARFF station, which was constructed in the 1970s.