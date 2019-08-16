‘Devil in the Grove’ author to discuss Central Florida cases

Gilbert King

Gilbert King, a Pulitzer-winning author best known for “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America,’’ will discuss his latest book, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Historic Courthouse Courtroom in DeLand.

During the “Evening with Gilbert King,’’ the author will share what it was like to delve into controversial Central Florida cases of 1957.

“Devil in the Grove’ ‘explores Marshall’s defense of four young Black men in Lake County who were accused in 1949 of raping a White woman.

King’s latest book is “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.’’

The West Volusia Historical Society is sponsoring the free event.

For more information, call 386-7406813 or e-mail delandhouse@msn.com.