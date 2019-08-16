Speedway staffers give away backpacks at Palm Terrace Elementary

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile greets a Palm Terrace Elementary student. He also helped to pass out backpacks.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Daytona International Speedway (DIS), International Speedway Corporation (ISC) and NASCAR went back to school on Aug. 9 to donate backpacks to students attending their “Meet The Teacher” event at nearby Palm Terrace Elementary.

Inside the backpacks were Speedway Themed pencils, One Daytona notepads and small die-cast race cars as the children prepared for the new school year that started on Monday.

“We’re here today to welcome kids as they come to meet their teacher and get ready for another school year,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “The backpacks are full of items they will need this year. It’s a great way to kick off the year and have some school supplies.

“Seeing the kids as they get excited about coming back for their first day … everybody remembers going to their first day of school and for us to be a small part of that, to be able to give them something, is special for all of us at the Speedway.”

Palm Terrace Principal Tucker Harris said the partnerships are “critically important.’’

He added, “It’s a very exciting time of year because you just can’t do it alone. There’s an old saying, ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ It’s been said for many years. It truly does. – everybody working collectively to make the world a better place.”