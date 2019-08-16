Volusia libraries gearing up for art show

As part of its 2020 National Endowments for the Arts (NEA) Big Read program, the Volusia County Public Library system will sponsor an art show based on the novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.

Emerging and professional artists age 18 and over are invited to submit up to three works by Dec. 6 for possible inclusion in “Illuminating Relationships,” a juried exhibit overseen by a committee of local art experts.

Selected works will be displayed from Feb. 1 to 27, 2020, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Artwork must clearly reflect the novel with the theme of mystery, cultural relationships, prioritizing family and self, or the times of the 1960s and 1970s. All media, except video, will be accepted.

Events, music, prizes

Prizes, which will be awarded as gift certificates, include $150 for first place, $100 for second place, $75 for third place, and $50 for People’s Choice.

The NEA Big Read program offers grants to support innovative community reading programs designed around a single book.

The library system received a $15,000 Big Read grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in May and chose “Everything I Never Told You” as its theme.

The Volusia County Council matched the grant.

The library system’s 14 branches and other venues will host book discussions and schedule author talks, panel discussions, theatrical events, and music programs in January and February 2020.

For more information about the art exhibit, contact Margaret Schnebly Hodge at mhodge@volusia.org.