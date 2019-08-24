Allen Chapel men to host prayer breakfast

The Men’s Ministry (also known as Sons of Allen) of Allen Chapel AME Church will host a free prayer breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The church is located 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Guest speaker will be Jermaine McKinney, director of Male Development for Student Success and Retention Initiatives, at Bethune- Cookman University. He will speak on Men Serving as Priests, Providers, Protectors, and Producers. Joining him in the discussion is Earl Robinson Jr. (Mr. B-CU).

The breakfast is free and open to males in the community 12 years old and up.

For more information about the breakfast, call 255-1195 or visit the church website, www.allendaytona.org.