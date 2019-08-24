B-CU professor named president of hospitality and tourism educators

Dr. Ruth Annette Smith

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Dr. Ruth Annette Smith, assistant professor in the Bob Billingslea School of Hospitality Management at Bethune-Cookman University is the newly appointed president of the Southeast, Central & South American (SECSA) Federation of the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).

Smith will serve federation members in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as members in the Caribbean, Mexico, and countries from Central and South America.

Before her new role, she served as director of education (2017-2018) and vice president (2018-2019).

“I am truly excited to serve as President of the SECSA Federation for the 2019-2020 year, and immensely blessed to have a dedicated and motivated team ready to continue the great work of the federation,” Smith said.

With the support of the support of the board of directors and ICHRIE-SECSA Federation members, Smith aims to foster the general advancement of innovative pedagogy, student learning, creative research, and practice in the fields of hospitality and tourism operations and management.

Additionally, she plans to grow federation membership, improve communication, and increase participation in the ICHRIE-SECSA conferences.

“I am extremely proud of Dr. Smith and strongly support her efforts. This places the Bob Billingslea School of Hospitality Management and B-CU on the world stage, thereby allowing more exposure among other ICHRIE constituents and beyond,” said Dr. Deanne Williams-Bryant, B-CU’s dean of the School of Hospitality Management.

The Fifth Annual ICHRIE-SECSA Federation conference will be held Friday, Feb. 2829 at the Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center in Auburn, Alabama.